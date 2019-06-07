Current Tybee councilman enters name into mayoral race

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Another member of Tybee Island City Council throwing her hat into the ring to run for mayor.
Wanda Doyle has been a long-time member of city council for Tybee, serving citizens on the island for the last 14 years. Doyle currently serves as mayor pro-tem.
She says infrastructure and water and beach renourishment will be some of the main priorities that she will focus if elected.
"I think this is my time. And I know that I have the experience to move the island forward. To work on infrastructure, public safety, whatever it might me,” Doyle said.
Last month - current Mayor Jason Buelterman announced he will not seek re-election.
