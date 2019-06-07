Death investigation underway in Screven County after man’s home burns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are looking into the death of a Screven County man.
Firefighters found his body after they put a fire out at his home off Savannah Highway, between Sylvania and Newington.
The fire started Thursday morning. A wooden statue stands on the porch with much of the house destroyed.
William Bradley lives across the road and says he was in his woods when he heard a loud bang.
“It didn’t really alert me, but the second bang got me thinking, 'something’s amiss here,” he said.
He looked out to see smoke, then his neighbor’s house on fire. He ran toward the front door, but the fire was too hot to reach the door.
“So I went around the back way, and as I was proceeding around the back, I heard some loud popping noise, like ammunition going off,” Bradley said.
He flagged down a driver and had them call for help. The longer Bradley didn’t see his neighbor, Mike Nichols, the more he worried.
“I hoped that he wasn’t in there, that he was awake and that he got out,” Bradley said.
After fire crews put out the flames, they found a body inside. An autopsy Friday confirmed the body to be 68-year-old Mike Nichols.
“When they said his red vehicle was in the garage, I knew he didn’t get out,” Bradley said.
While an autopsy confirmed Nichols’ identity, sheriff’s investigators, GBI agents, and fire marshals still look for what happened and why.
The GBI says no foul play has been noted. Anyone with information concerning the investigation should call the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912.564.2013, or the GBI Statesboro office at 912.871.1121.
