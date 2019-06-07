Friday: A Couple Strong Afternoon, Evening Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under plenty of cloudiness, sprinkles and isolated showers are dampening roads this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and humidity is high.
The forecast features and isolated chance of rain through the morning commute. Temperatures warm into the 80s before noon; topping-out in the upper 80s this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially after 3 p.m. There is a Marginal (1/5) Risk of severe storms. One, or two, storms may become strong to severe and produce gusty winds and small hail. There is a limited risk for an isolated tornado late this afternoon.
The forecast remains rather wet through the weekend with daily rounds of rain and storms through the middle of next week. Keep alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App.
Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter