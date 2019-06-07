‘Fun in the Sun for Everyone’ held on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Pocket Full of Sunshine’s Fun in the Sun for Everyone was met with some rain on Friday.
The annual event was held on the beach of the Marriott’s Surf Watch on Hilton Head Island. It was open to all ages and abilities.
Activities included surfing, paddle boarding, and other beach games. Despite the rain, participant, Jeremy Hall, says he still enjoyed his third Fun in the Sun for Everyone.
“It lifts my spirits and makes me happy, and I enjoy it,” he said. “It makes me remember that the Lord gave us the wonderful water for us to enjoy, and for us to be in the moment of the wonderful oceans that He provided for us.”
This year, Fun in the Sun for Everyone had a record number of participants and volunteers. Over 250 people registered for the event.
