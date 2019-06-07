I-16/I-95 project to use new interchange configuration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is gearing up to start an improvement project which includes a new interchange at Interstate 95 and Interstate 16.
GDOT says with more cars and freight moving through the intersection, they have a plan in place to get cars moving faster and safer. GDOT representatives were in Garden City Thursday night for an open house discussing the upcoming project.
There are two major components to this project. First, I-16 will go from two lanes to three lanes in both directions. The widening will begin near 5-16 and continue through Pooler. Second, GDOT will reconfigure the I-16/I-95 interchange.
The new interchange will be a turbine configuration interchange. According to GDOT, this will only be the second turbine configuration interchange in the country, so it's a new concept.
Now, this new interchange will use different ramps and lanes to prevent drivers from having to weave and merge into different lanes. GDOT says when people merge and weave through different lanes, it creates the possibility to have accidents.
This project is just one of eleven projects throughout the state that GDOT has identified as crucial projects. We know that the new I-16 and I-95 reconfiguration project is set to begin at the end of this year. For us, that means we’ll have to start preparing to see a lot of construction work along parts of I-16 and I-95.
"We will have substantial traffic control throughout the project. We'll try to do the bulk of the work at night. So, the bulk of the work and those lane closures will take place during the overnight hours. We'll communicate with the public as we move through this project,” GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.
GDOT says they've heard some concerns from some residents who live near I-16 who are concerned with the noise. Sound walls are being looked at.
The project is expected to last until 2022.
