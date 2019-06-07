Indoor activities to beat the heat this weekend in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve had enough of 90 degree temperatures, but still want to get out and about this weekend, we’ve got plenty for you to do.
This weekend, there is so much going on, especially if you want to do something indoors with the little ones.
Saturday, head over to the Jepson Center for the Telfair Museum’s 12th Annual Juneteenth observance and free family day.
“It’s our jumpin’ Juneteenth at the Jepson Center, our twelfth year. We’re dedicating this year to the children. Our biggest surprise will be the United House of Prayer shout band. They’ll be here performing. We’ll also have other special guests. When the American Civil War ended, the enslaved people in Texas didn’t find out about their freedom until the soldiers arrived on June 19, 1865, so Juneteenth is a broken word for June 19, 1985, and it’s a celebration of freedom,” said historian, Vaughnette Goode-Walker.
After Juneteenth, walk on over to the Savannah Civic Center for the 6th Annual Savannah Mega Comic Con. This is one of the biggest pop culture events in the Southeast. The comic book and toy convention features all things comic book and super hero-related. Enjoy vintage and modern toys, anime, cosplay, video games, and more. Children 12 and under are free.
If you want to get your child’s creative juices flowing, check out Henny Penny Cafe on Sunday evening.
“We teamed up with Scribbl’d Art Studio and Henny Penny for International Family Night. The event has art and giveaways and face painting, and our art project is a nod to ‘It’s a Small World.’ This is a great place to showcase any sort of artistic talent. It’s something for the parents, kids, and au pairs. Au Pair in America is a global exchange childcare program. We bring international students over as live-in nannies for American families. It’s Sunday, June 9, from 3-5 p.m. We invite the whole community to come out and make some art,” said Molly Hayden, Au Pair in Ameica.
