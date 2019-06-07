Indoor activities to beat the heat this weekend in the Coastal Empire

“We teamed up with Scribbl’d Art Studio and Henny Penny for International Family Night. The event has art and giveaways and face painting, and our art project is a nod to ‘It’s a Small World.’ This is a great place to showcase any sort of artistic talent. It’s something for the parents, kids, and au pairs. Au Pair in America is a global exchange childcare program. We bring international students over as live-in nannies for American families. It’s Sunday, June 9, from 3-5 p.m. We invite the whole community to come out and make some art,” said Molly Hayden, Au Pair in Ameica.