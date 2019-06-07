Lowcountry teen thankful to be alive after being hit by Manta ray

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One Lowcountry teen is thankful to be alive right now, and he credits a koozie for saving his life.
Levi Dixon was having a normal work day Saturday afternoon, out in the water on a jet ski, and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital.
He and his family allowed our cameras in his home to talk about his near-death experience.
“I was caught off guard when they said it was a Manta ray that hit me. I was pretty confused,” Dixon said.
The recent high school graduate was stunned to wake up in the hospital. He was especially stunned to hear the Manta ray had caused him to have two broken ribs, bruising, blood on his lungs, and swelling of the brain. It all happened at his workplace, Sea Monkey’s Watersports on Hilton Head Island, when he was helping with a jet ski tour.
“Right after I had caught up and dropped them off over there, I had actually just pointed out a few Manta rays to some of the customers and that’s when I turned around and started leaving, and then that’s the last thing I remember.”
A couple on a boat nearby had a koozie fly off their boat. They turned around to retrieve it - a decision that saved Dixon’s life.
“They turned around for the koozie and then the guy jumped in after me to help me float, but yeah, in a way, a koozie, I guess, saved my life. Then, definitely God’s timing to make something that simple be the reason that they see me.”
The witness held him up while the woman on the boat called 911. They took him to EMTs who were waiting on shore.
A competitive cheerleader, training for the World Championships, Dixon says he is restless and getting bored waiting to recover, but he is grateful to be alive.
“God works in the smallest ways. In this case, it was a koozie that ended up saving my life, so I guess just be thankful for the small things,” he said.
Levi is expected to make a full recovery and told us he is hoping to go back to work next week.
