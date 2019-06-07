Residents in Southbridge discussing hurricane preparedness plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, residents in Southbridge dusted off their hurricane preparedness plans as we head into the next few months.
CEMA’s director spoke to residents about how they make their decisions of when to let people re-enter the county after a natural disaster.
“So, we’ve got to have our grocery stores back online, we’ve got to have fuel, we’ve got to hospitals, we’ve got to pharmaceuticals, we’ve got to have dialysis, we’ve got to have those things in place before we start letting the general public back in," Dennis Jones said.
Chatham EMS was also on hand with CEMA to remind residents of a few things to start thinking about now, such as flood insurance, emergency kits, and an evacuation plan.
