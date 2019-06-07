Savannah Fire Rescue earns ISO 1 rating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Rescue interim chief says Friday was a monumental day for the department as they received an ISO-1 rating for the fifth year.
For homeowners in the city, that means lower insurance premiums and the continuation of the highest possible fire suppression service.
It’s not just the fire department that gets the glory. The water department and 911 dispatch also played vital roles in bringing the Class 1 ISO rating to the city.
Savannah Fire Rescue ranks in the top one percent of the nation’s 48,000 fire departments, and is just one of 74 fire departments with international accreditation and an ISO-1 rating. To earn the Class 1 status, an independent company has to come in and evaluate all aspects of the department, from training to vehicles and personnel. The department is constantly internally evaluating - looking at response times and performance.
“Our whole goal is to use our data to improve us,” said Curtis Wallace, Assistant Chief, Savannah Fire Rescue. “Look for inefficiencies, look for cost savings, look for the ability to provide that service even in times of tight budget, which we’ve been successful in over the last couple years. It’s been tight for Savannah Fire, but the technology, the partnerships, and the extreme amount of work from all the divisions and sections behind me that it takes to make this happen.”
The ISO rating also means that if there’s a fire in a home or business in Savannah, at least 17 firefighters and vehicles will answer the call.
