Savannah Fire Rescue earns ISO 1 rating

“Our whole goal is to use our data to improve us,” said Curtis Wallace, Assistant Chief, Savannah Fire Rescue. “Look for inefficiencies, look for cost savings, look for the ability to provide that service even in times of tight budget, which we’ve been successful in over the last couple years. It’s been tight for Savannah Fire, but the technology, the partnerships, and the extreme amount of work from all the divisions and sections behind me that it takes to make this happen.”