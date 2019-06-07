Savannah State University President recognized during city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University’s president received special recognition Thursday during the city council meeting.
“Now therefore I, Eddie DeLoach, Mayor of the City of Savannah, do hereby proclaim June 6, 2019 as Cheryl Dozier Day,” Mayor DeLoach said.
Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Savannah State alumni surrounded Dr. Dozier at the meeting. They watched as Mayor DeLoach presented her with the special proclamation.
Dr. Dozier announced her retirement earlier this year. She will leave the university at the end of the month.
“So, I have been proud to serve and to lead the oldest institution of higher education in this city: Savannah State University,” she said.
Kimberly Ballard-Washington has been named interim president. She will begin her job July 1.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.