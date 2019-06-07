SC Gov. Henry McMaster wrapping up hurricane preparedness tour

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is wrapping up a tour of the state focusing on hurricane readiness.
Friday, he was at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to share information about preparing for the worst.
Gov. McMaster highlighted one of the biggest challenges Beaufort County faces during hurricane season, which is getting in touch and communicating with tourists and visitors during a hurricane event.
Evacuations are key for tourists and locals. Beaufort County is preparing its evacuation protocols. Thursday, law enforcement practiced lane reversals along U.S. 278 and U.S. 21.
We asked the governor about his decision to have a mandatory evacuation last year as Hurricane Florence approached, then reversing the decision days later.
“We try to get the information as best as we can. Of course, we have local sources we depend on. We calculate based on past experience and try to come up with the best plan. It was clear that evacuation needed to take place, then it was clear that it was unnecessary, so we changed it," he said.
Following that question, we asked the governor if this is your typical case of “rather be safe than sorry,” and he went on to say you can only be so sorry once, then you’ll be really sorry.
