United Way’s VP of Resource Development announces retirement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the retirement of Julie Cyr as Vice President of Resource Development.
Cyr’s retirement comes after a 25-year-long career with the United Way system.
Since joining the United Way of the Coastal Empire in 2005, Cyr has led 14 community-wide fundraising campaigns, and generated more than $117 million in support for local nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. She introduced several donor recognition programs including Women United, Loyal Contributors, and Young Leaders. She introduced and launched the Caring Club reward program for donors, which was implemented by many United Ways across the country.
“When it comes to the success of the United Way’s annual campaign, the chair, as I was last year, gets too much credit because it is Julie who is doing all the heavy lifting,” said WTOC General Manager, Larry Silbermann. “I don’t think any of the campaigns she’s been a part of would have raised the millions of dollars that they have without her commitment, passion, and expertise.”
Cyr began her career with the United Way in 1994, serving as Campaign Associate with United Way Pinellas County in St. Petersburg, Fla. She later became Campaign Director for Heart of America United Way in Kansas City before becoming Vice President of Resource Development with United Way of the Coastal Empire in 2005.
