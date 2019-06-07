Veteran who went missing in action twice looks back on World War II

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to remember the assault on Normandy more than 75 years ago, one local veteran is looking back to remember his time serving in World War II.
He went missing in action not once, but twice, but never fell victim to the enemy.
Sgt. Albert G. Hill left home in 1943 at 18-years-old, not knowing what would lie ahead and what he was leaving behind in Southeast Georgia. He went to basic training at Miami Beach, Fla., then headed out to carry on the fight in Italy.
“They had a top tier and I could fly that. They had waste guns. I could fly any position. I was what they call an armor gunner. I could arm the airplanes with bombs and I could fly and shoot down other airplanes,” Hill said.
Hill flipped through the pictures from his time in Italy, waiting for the next mission to come down.
“I had about 20 something missions before I finally got shot down,” he said.
He says their engine took a hit and the crew bailed out in Yugoslavia. Four made it, six did not. Hill landed in a tree and climbed into a boat. While civilians hid him and his four crew members, he had a close call. He was almost captured.
“The guy came in and said, ‘get me up in the hay,’ and I got up in the hay, and Germans came in, got the hay on top of me. I was covered up and they couldn’t find me.”
This was just the first time Sgt. Hill’s plane went down in enemy territory. The second time was in Hungary. His crew made it back to their base again.
Hill still has the telegrams his mother received each time he went missing. Today, he looks at those pieces of history and is thankful for his life...94 years and counting.
“He said that I’m a hero. I said ‘no, I’m a survivor."
