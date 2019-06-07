Weekend plans may be impacted by rain and storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cloudy day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but the clouds will limit the amount of thunderstorm activity we have through the rest of the day. Still, expect isolated storms with damaging winds as the main threat through sunset. Isolated rain chances into the evening and overnight.
Deep moisture continues to lie over the Southeast thanks to an area of Low pressure well to the west. Now that the ground is somewhat saturated, there is a risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Daybreak Saturday will be mostly cloudy and 71-77° with showers “around”. Rain will come in waves, some short bursts, others long with lightning and thunder. The coast has been getting a decent shower storm this week, and Saturday, inland communities will have a better chance of more soaking rains with embedded storms. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 83° at the beaches to 90° in Hinesville depending on clouds and rain.
Sunday afternoon looks wet leading into a potential very rainy Monday; however next week we’ll continue to see higher than “normal” rain chances and by then localized flooding will be a higher concern. Thursday into Friday we will start to dry out.
