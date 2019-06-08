Families remember those lost to gun violence at event in Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of people were spotted wearing orange in Daffin Park Saturday in an effort to end gun violence.
"I didn't lose a son. Someone took a great father, son, brother, and uncle away from me," supporter Brenda Curtis said.
It's been almost four years since Curtis learned that her son, Ricardo Morris, was found dead along LaRoche Avenue. Investigators are still working on her son's case and the family believes violence took their beloved "Ricky" away.
"And to have nothing change, but we are going to stay fighting," Curtis added.
Several families of gun violence victims joined Moms Demand Action and other groups Saturday for a picnic and memorial walk hoping to one day end gun violence. Savannah was just one of many cities participating in the national movement to stop gun violence.
"We have kids that our attending funerals at a young age. The trauma is lasting and everlasting," supporter Julvonnia McDowell said.
“I don’t just advocate for gun reform. I’m also anti-gun violence. And I advocate for gun safety to make sure you’re storing your guns properly,” McDowell said.
Michelle and Joseph Pastures are also victims of gun violence after their son was killed in 2015. They also believe that people are making it too easy for criminals to get their hands on a gun.
"These loose guns that get stolen in cars get in the criminal hands. And the criminals are taking advantage of it," Joseph said.
Last month, Savannah Police told WTOC that they're still seeing an issue with people leaving their guns inside their cars and not locking their doors.
The Pastures believe people can do their part by keeping their belongings out of sight.
"They can just do the robbery or crime and throw it away, because it has nothing to do with their name," Joseph said.
These families say they hope more people will help put an end to gun violence, because it only takes a few seconds for your life to change.
"If it doesn’t affect them, then they don't care, and they won't come out. But as soon as it affects the person, they're on Facebook looking for groups to help them out."
