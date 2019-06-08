Hinesville PD still investigating after soldier shot at party

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: We’re getting a first look at security video involving a shooting in Hinesville over the weekend that wounded a Fort Stewart soldier.
WTOC sat down with the police chief to learn more about the investigation. He says they found a gun while investigating and after arresting someone for giving false information. He says right now, they’re investigating whether the shell casings found at the scene match the gun found.
“We got to the area within four to five minutes, and we had several officers in the area, and they were searching for the location of the shots and they were finally able to locate it,” said Chief Bill Kirkendall.
Kirkendall tells WTOC his officers actually responded to the area of Pines Avenue a couple hours before the shooting.
“It appeared they were having a large party at this residence, and at that point, it was nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.
He says when Hinesville PD responded to the shots fired call, people were leaving the scene quickly. He says his department’s response was fast.
“There were just some rumors that it took us 20 minutes to respond to this type of call, and that’s just not factual,” Chief Kirkendall said. “We pulled the records from the 911 Center, and those records validated the fact that we were notified and responded on scene within four to five minutes and we had several units in the area looking for this incident that was taking place.”
The shooting is under investigation. If anyone has any information about the shooting, please contact Hinesville PD at 912.368.8211.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Multiple shots fired at a party in Hinesville in the early morning hours of Saturday leaves one man wounded.
According to the Hinesville Police Department, a fight broke out at a party on the 900 block of Pineland Avenue. People at the party began firing multiple rounds from different weapons into the air outside the residence. A Fort Stewart soldier was struck in the left arm by the gunfire.
The soldier was transported to Liberty Regional Medical center and was treated and released, according to Hinesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Mike Gosseck.
The shooting resulted in one arrest of a party goer for providing false information to investigators. Police are expecting additional arrests.
According to Lt. Gosseck, it is currently unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Information from the Coastal News Service was used in this report.
