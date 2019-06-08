Stormy pattern continues through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers linger overnight with more showers and thunderstorms likely on our Sunday. There is not a great risk for severe weather on Sunday, but one or two storms could produce strong wind. Highs only make it to the mid 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. If you hear thunder, head inside and have your lightning alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App. Download the app by clicking here.