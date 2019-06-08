Stormy pattern continues through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers linger overnight with more showers and thunderstorms likely on our Sunday. There is not a great risk for severe weather on Sunday, but one or two storms could produce strong wind. Highs only make it to the mid 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. If you hear thunder, head inside and have your lightning alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App. Download the app by clicking here.
Our storm pattern continues into the middle of the week. Each afternoon, a strong storm or two will be possible, but the main threats each day are for heavy rainfall leading to minor street flooding.
A front will move through midweek, clearing out some of our moisture for the end of the week into the weekend. Rain chances are much lower Thursday through Saturday, which is good news if you have weekend plans coming up!
