Cam Newton Foundation 7on7 Tournament wraps up in Savannah

"As I do my events, I don’t just necessarily want it to be football focused, you know, because the game of football- the game of football has provided me with so much joy and brought so many people together, so when you do see these type of events, you know, yeah we do play 7on7, but you see the sack races, you see, you know, my dad trying to get people revved up from watermelon eating contests to, you know, a pound cake contest. It’s just so much that goes behind the scenes and like I say, if we come or when we decide to plan for the next year is we will have more things for more people to come because it is a community oriented event.”