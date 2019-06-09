Families flock to 6th annual Savannah Comic Con

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Mega Comic Con took over the 6th year in a row at the Civic Center.
Around 5,400 came out to the Comic Con last year, and the promoter says that not only is the event growing, but now there is more for everyone in the family to do.
“Every show is different, but we try to bring in a good mix of people for everybody," said Promoter Grady Martin. "You know, you don’t come in and get bored with what you look at.”
You can keep up with information and dates for next year on the Savannah Mega Comic Con website.
