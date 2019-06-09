Georgia Southern Football holds camp for the next generation of Eagles

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A little rain never hurt anybody, but it did put a damper on the high school football camp Georgia Southern was hosting Sunday afternoon.
After heavy rains and lightning in the area, the Eagles moved their camp into the weight room in the Ted Smith Family Football Center at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.
The camp was to give ninth through 12th graders a chance to check out Southern's campus and work with the staff.
The Eagles players took some time out of their first summer session to talk with and mentor the next generation of Eagles off the football field.
Head Coach Chad Lunsford says he doesn’t just want football players in his program, he wants well-rounded young men to represent the university.
“We talk about the Georgia Southern man being the total man. I talk to them- I talk to our guys all the time about, it’s not just being a football player, it’s about being a total person, and so, we try to do that with these guys and show them that- you know, we’ll do a little presentation that shows them that, you know, we’re going to talk with our guys about academics. We’re going to talk with our guys about athletics. We’re going to talk to our guys about social life. We’re going to talk to them about spiritual life- all the different things that kind of go along with making a total man, so it’s just another opportunity to share that message.”
The team is in it,s third week of summer term A and Lunsford also gave an update on their progression since spring football.
“Our guys are working hard, they do a tremendous job in the weight-room with Coach Matt [Greenhalgh] and working on their speed and agility and strength and, you know, I think because we went early spring ball this year, I think you’re going to see a very strong football team this year and so, looking forward to seeing what they- what their hard work, you know, kind of produces come fall.”
Redshirt junior tight end, Emory McKenzie, who transferred into the program echoed the statement.
""The coaches say we’re light-years ahead of where we were last year. I’m probably in the best shape of my life and summer is great."
Georgia Southern’s first 2019 football game is Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. against LSU in Baton Rouge.
