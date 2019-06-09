Georgia Southern Football holds camp for the next generation of Eagles

“We talk about the Georgia Southern man being the total man. I talk to them- I talk to our guys all the time about, it’s not just being a football player, it’s about being a total person, and so, we try to do that with these guys and show them that- you know, we’ll do a little presentation that shows them that, you know, we’re going to talk with our guys about academics. We’re going to talk with our guys about athletics. We’re going to talk to our guys about social life. We’re going to talk to them about spiritual life- all the different things that kind of go along with making a total man, so it’s just another opportunity to share that message.”