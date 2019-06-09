Savannah Bananas Saturday game rained out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday, the Savannah Bananas hosted their rival, the Macon Bacon earlier this evening at Historic Grayson Stadium.
Unfortunately, in the bottom of the second inning, the rain started coming down and the tarp came out and lightning struck, making it the fourth straight night they’ve had their game suspended or postponed due to rain.
Macon was leading one-nothing when the game was stopped.
They are set to play Macon again Sunday at seven as a makeup game to another game that was rained out.
The Saturday, June 8th game, will be played on to Saturday, June 23rd at seven p.m.
Your ticket from tonight will be honored at that game.
According to the Bananas press release, “hang on to your tickets and wristbands from tonight’s game because they will be applied to the Sunday, June 23 make up game. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the game will start up again at 7:00! If you have any questions you can email Matt, our Ticket Experience Coordinator, at matt@thesavannahbananas.com or call us at 912-712-2482.”
