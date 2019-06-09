Hilton Head Island restaurant catches fire

HILTON HEAD, SC. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head restaurant is closed after it caught fire on Sunday morning.
Hilton Head Fire and Rescue responded to a fire around 6 a.m. after receiving a call from a passerby that there was smoke coming from The Smokehouse on Palmetto Bay Road.
The exterior of the building appears to be okay, however there is significant damage to the inside of the building and the attic. Hilton Head Fire says that the blaze appeared to have started on an exterior wall where the electrical feed is. The fire then quickly spread to the attic, which was difficult to put out due to the wooden beams.
“On the inside of the restaurant, there is smoke and water damage, but the fire got up into the attic so it did cause some of the roof to collapse,” said Joheida Fister with the Hilton Head Island. “We are looking at an area on the outside of the building where all of the electrical comes into the building. We have a service that we use to look at lightning strikes knowing that there was a storm yesterday.”
The owners’ family gathered outside of the building on Sunday but said they had no comment.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
