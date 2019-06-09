Stormy pattern extends into the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible at daybreak on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorm is likely on Monday, with the chance for a few stronger storms during the afternoon. This trend of afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues through Wednesday, which will be reflected in this week’s drought monitor which will be released on Thursday morning.