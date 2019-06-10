Bananas win makeup game against Macon Bacon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After four straight days of postponed games and suspended games due to rain, Sunday night the Bananas were able to play their game originally set for Wednesday against arch-rival, the Macon Bacon.
The Bananas fried up some Bacon, winning the match-up six to two.
Designated hitter Daryl Myers, third baseman Jake Sullivan, right fielder Mike Williams, catcher Bill LeRoy, and first baseman Rafi Vazquez all were able to notch runs in the winning effort.
Savannah sits atop the South division with a six and one overall record and a four-game winning streak. The Macon Bacon are in second.
So far this season, the Bananas have a 4-1 record against Macon.
They are back in action Tuesday, June 11, hosting the Martinsville Mustangs. It’s Bark in the Park night at Historic Grayson Stadium, put on by Georgia Animal Rescue & Defence, Inc. (GARD). Gates open at six p.m. and first pitch is set for seven.
