Bluffton drivers should expect delays this week due to road construction

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Drivers in Bluffton will experience some delays this week as crews work on Buckwalter and Bluffton parkways.
The two main stretches in Beaufort County are receiving new pavements. Construction also calls for filling in potholes along the busy roads.
Drivers should expect delays up until Saturday. Bluffton Police say weather conditions could affect the start and end dates of the construction,
“Where there is construction, where there are cones set up, we’re going to have additional officers,” said Joe Babkiewicz, Bluffton PD. “Officers are going to be patrolling to make sure the cones are set up properly and make sure people know how to navigate through these cones and make sure people slow down for our construction workers.”
The roads are normally busy, so drivers should expect single lane closures from around 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening.
