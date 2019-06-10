Businesses express concern after Zubley St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Businesses in Savannah’s downtown area are concerned after a shooting on Zubley Street left two people seriously injured over the weekend. Owners say they would like to see an increased police presence in the area, especially considering the amount of tourists and pedestrians.
“It’s always kind of shocking when you hear about anything happening like that,” said Andrew Wanamaker, the owner of Spudnik on Broughton Street.
Wanamaker is just one of many business owners close to the action in the downtown area. Safety is not something he worries about on a daily basis, but says that it is a priority.
“You always do worry about your employees safety anyway, but it’s such a rare occurrence that it’s not really something that I particularly fear,” Wanamaker said. “This is kind of how it’s been for while, so we just need to be vigilant and try to walk to our cars in pairs and if something doesn’t look right, then don’t go there.”
Another owner of a local business in the downtown area says that it’s time for something to change in the area.
“It would be nice to have more police presence, we’ve been talking about in this particular business area that we wish that we had a beat cop, someone that we had a relationship with, that would keep an eye on the businesses so that we would have someone to go to,” said Janine Finn, the owner of Lulu’s Chocolate bar.
She says that having a police officer designated to solely focus on business safety could help decrease the crime in the area.
“A lot of our employees park across the street and we give our employees pepper spray because it’s not necessarily safe to go to their cars at night,” Finn said.
She says the city has changed tremendously over the past few years in terms of crime, but she would like to see it continue to be that way.
“Savannah has grown, this area has grown this part of town, now we’ve got hotels and restaurants built up around us and we’d like to see the safety grow as well.”
Savannah Police say that the investigation is still ongoing, but both victims are currently in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020.
