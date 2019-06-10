‘Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy’ underway this week

“Definitely, my confidence and my self esteem. I’ve come out of my shell and been more confident in myself in what I’m trying to pursue. There’s a lot of males that try and put you down because you are a female, but Dawn’s always told me to keep my head up and not let anyone drag you down because you know your strengths, you know your flaws. Use your flaws to the best of your ability,” said Samantha Hovis, Senior, Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy.