‘Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy’ underway this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Dawn Baker has a lot of advice and guidance to offer young ladies, and she does so every summer at her Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy.
Every day this week, Dawn will be working with youth at a pivotal time in their lives.
Monday was the first day of this year’s Leadership Academy. The program not only helps young women learn more about career opportunities; it also teaches them life lessons.
“Definitely, my confidence and my self esteem. I’ve come out of my shell and been more confident in myself in what I’m trying to pursue. There’s a lot of males that try and put you down because you are a female, but Dawn’s always told me to keep my head up and not let anyone drag you down because you know your strengths, you know your flaws. Use your flaws to the best of your ability,” said Samantha Hovis, Senior, Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy.
There are 48 students from Chatham, Liberty, Bryan, and Effingham counties enrolled in the program. There will be more than 20 experts conducting interactive workshops throughout the week.
