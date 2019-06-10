The Doobie Brothers to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Doobie Brothers are coming to Savannah.
The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band from San Jose, California. They have been active for five decades, with their greatest success in the 1970s. They’ve been delivering guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades, selling more than 48 million albums worldwide and winning four Grammy Awards.
The Doobie Brothers will be performing live at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. online at ETIX.com, the Savannah Civic Center Box Office or charge by phone at 912-651-6656. Ticket prices start at $55.
