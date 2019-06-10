ECSO ramps up traffic enforcement as part of ’100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T.'

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More drivers on the road during a busy summer travel season means enforcement efforts are ramping up across Georgia.
One of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety high-visibility campaigns is currently underway. WTOC rode along with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to learn more about the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T.
Sergeant Brian Mundy heads up the Traffic Unit for the sheriff’s office - a task that’s been around for nearly a decade.
“We try to be more visible during the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T., which is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. We try to get out there and make our presence known. Again, if I can be seen as a deterrent just by being visible, then I want to do that,” Sgt. Mundy said. “I don’t want to have to get out and take enforcement action, but if that’s what it takes to make people understand, hey, slow down, buckle up, put your phone down and don’t drink and drive, then that’s what we’re going to do.”
Last year, just over 1,500 people died on Georgia’s roads, with 70 percent of deaths in crashes being caused by unsafe driving behavior, including distractions, impairment, or driving too fast for road conditions, according to the Georgia DOT. It’s that harsh reality that makes the role of law enforcement like the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Unit a vital one to help guarantee you and your loved ones make it to your destination safely.
“Plan for traffic, take your time, and understand that when you can do that, hopefully other drivers will start doing it too,” Sgt. Mundy said.
