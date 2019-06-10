Former Minor League Baseball player from Effingham Co. sentenced to federal prison

According to information presented in court filings and testimony, Driggers and other conspirators, including associates of the Ghost Face Gangsters, distributed crystal methamphetamine throughout southern Georgia. Driggers, a convicted felon, also possessed and sold stolen firearms to conspirators to assist the drug trafficking organization by promoting a climate of fear. During the investigation, Driggers told federal agents that he was nicknamed “eBay” because he sold stolen goods via social media platforms.