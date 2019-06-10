Former Minor League Baseball player from Effingham Co. sentenced to federal prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Minor League Baseball player and Effingham County High School standout has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking network.
Darren J. Driggers, 26, of Bloomingdale, GA was sentenced to 57 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Stan Baker for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In November 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Driggers and 42 other defendants as part of Operation Vanilla Gorilla, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation into a drug trafficking organization associated with the Ghost Face Gangsters, a violent criminal street gang. Of the 43 defendants, 41 have been convicted of federal charges in this multi-district case.
According to information presented in court filings and testimony, Driggers and other conspirators, including associates of the Ghost Face Gangsters, distributed crystal methamphetamine throughout southern Georgia. Driggers, a convicted felon, also possessed and sold stolen firearms to conspirators to assist the drug trafficking organization by promoting a climate of fear. During the investigation, Driggers told federal agents that he was nicknamed “eBay” because he sold stolen goods via social media platforms.
Driggers was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 22nd round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft. He was suspended and ultimately released after positive drug screens.
In a release from the Department of Justice, Driggers told the United States Probation Office that he “decided I liked meth better than baseball.”
