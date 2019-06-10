Georgia Tech program helps veterans secure jobs

“They did not have a program like this when I was transitioning out of the military," said James Wilburn, the Director of Military Programs at Georgia Tech. "Everyone will tell you, service members have some challenges in the crafting of resumes. They’ve never had to do that their entire career, regardless of if they’ve only been in for four years or 24 years. Interview skills are something they haven’t had to do. They just are assigned to their different positions as they move up in the rank structure, so we help coach them through that, establish a mentor network, and then again, put in some very highly demanded skill sets to go along with their recognizable credential that they can use when they head on out the door.”