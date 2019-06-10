Georgia Tech program helps veterans secure jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Tech’s Veterans Education Training and Transition Program hit a milestone on Monday as they held their largest career fair for former military personnel to date.
Thousands of veterans transition out of their military service in the Coastal Empire area every year. Georgia Tech works to make sure they have careers once they get out.
Monday’s job fair is an example of the connections that the Veterans Education Training and Transition Program can provide for men and women moving from military to non-military careers.
The program allows for military members in their last 180 days of service to get specific skills training and then partner with a company for a three-week internship.
20 companies from the Savannah area and across the state were on hand to talk about opportunities and connect with future employees.
“They did not have a program like this when I was transitioning out of the military," said James Wilburn, the Director of Military Programs at Georgia Tech. "Everyone will tell you, service members have some challenges in the crafting of resumes. They’ve never had to do that their entire career, regardless of if they’ve only been in for four years or 24 years. Interview skills are something they haven’t had to do. They just are assigned to their different positions as they move up in the rank structure, so we help coach them through that, establish a mentor network, and then again, put in some very highly demanded skill sets to go along with their recognizable credential that they can use when they head on out the door.”
About 1500 students have been through the program with an 80% job placement rate.
