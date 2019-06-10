Man arrested for stealing more than $100 of champagne from Bluffton Kroger

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) -A man that was wanted in multiple cities is in custody after he stole $140 worth of champagne from the Kroger on Town Drive in Bluffton and attempted to flee from police.
Bluffton police say that Lovett Foster-Holmes was also wanted in Savannah and Pooler. They were able to connect Holmes to these crimes in multiple cities from surveillance video.
“Our officers were dispatched over to Kroger at Belfast Towne Village in reference to a shoplifting complaint, or a shoplifting that was currently in progress," said Joe Babkiewicz. "When our officers got over there or as they were on their way over there, they received the description of the vehicle that the suspects were leaving in.”
Dash cam video show police behind 20-year-old Foster-Holmes, Jr. speeding down Highway 278 towards Hardeeville after he stole two bottles of champagne.
Holmes weaved in and out of traffic until he flipped the car after he tried to make a right turn on a side street.
“The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran into the woods,” said Officer Babikiewicz. “We quickly set up a perimeter where we used our K-9 unit to track him down. Our K9 officer gave him verbal commands and he went to the ground and complied to our verbal commands.”
Holmes was taken into custody. Officers found the two bottles of stolen champagne, as well as marijuana, two pellet guns and counterfeit cash.
“He was also wanted out of Savannah for aggravated assault with a weapon and he was wanted out of Pooler for burglary in the first degree,” said Officer Babikiewicz.
Police say Holmes is facing multiple charges in Bluffton, Savannah, and Pooler.
