Motorcyclist killed by lightning strike on I-95 in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist driving southbound on I-95 in Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said a witness told them a bolt of lightning hit the motorcyclist’s helmet, causing the helmet to shatter and the driver to veer off the road.
Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 271 in Volusia County. Traffic was diverted to U.S. 1 as the crash scene was being cleaned up.
Investigators said an off-duty trooper on vacation from Virginia was riding by and saw the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol released a photo of the driver’s damaged helmet.
Troopers haven’t yet released the name of the man who was in the crash. They’re still working to notify his family about the tragedy, but WKMG-TV reported he was 45 years old and was from the Charlotte area.
