New addition to Senior Citizens Inc. to serve thousands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. says their new Center for Successful Aging is about 35 percent complete.
Once finished, this new addition will help SCI serve around 20,000 seniors across four different counties.
If you’ve been down Bull Street, the current SCI building looks normal. But if you drive down Barnard Street, you’ll see construction crews hard at work on the Center for Successful Aging.
SCI is starting to see a lot of older adults. Several of their programs, like the Adult Day Center and the Learning Center are having to turn people away because they don’t have the space to accommodate them.
SCI says within the next six years, around 48 percent of those living in the greater Savannah area will be seniors which means even more older adults will be trying to take advantage of these services. So, in order to accommodate them, SCI needed this expansion to take place.
The new Center for Successful Aging will feature:
- New Adult Day Health Center
- New Learning Center
- Second Kitchen
- Multi-purpose space
SCI has spent the last several years working to get this new addition. In fact, in the 60 years that SCI has been around, this is their first capital project. And it comes with a hefty price tag.
The project is set to cost around $5.8 million.
The group has been able to raise several million, but they are still accepting any additional donations.
Many of the services offered by SCI are free or at a reduced cost. And the president says they want to continue like that, so they don’t want to pull funds from any of their services.
Construction is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2020.
Please click here for more information on SCI or how to donate.
