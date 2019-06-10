Scattered - LOUD - Storms Develop This Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some cloudiness, temperatures are in the 70s in many communities this morning. If feels pretty warm... and very muggy.
Isolated showers dot the area. A spotty chance of rain lingers through the morning commute.
The temperature warms into the 80s by mid-morning; peaking in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms – a couple strong, with gusty winds and small hail – are likely between 1 and 8 p.m. Rain gradually diminishes this evening and overnight, with only an isolated chance of showers by Tuesday morning’s drive. Stay ahead of the rain – keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App.
Scattered, to numerous, storms return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. One, or two, may become strong.
The forecast dries out and heats up Thursday through Saturday. Widespread “90s” are back Thursday afternoon. An isolated chance of showers – and continued heat - are in the weekend forecast.
