Police: 85-year-old missing SC woman may have been spotted on I-95 Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers in two states are searching for any traces of a missing woman with dementia who disappeared from a Dillon County grocery store Friday afternoon.
Jaxie Rogers was with her caregiver a grocery store in Latta, police say. The caregiver went inside the store and told police that as she reached the counter, she saw their vehicle, a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with SC tag DYY232, leaving at a slow speed.
Rogers was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants, and purple and pink shoes. Ms. Rogers is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Police believe Rogers is driving the vehicle. Authorities say she may have been seen on I-95 traveling north around 12 p.m. Sunday in the Cumberland County North Carolina area, but the sighting was not confirmed.
The last confirmed sighting was in the area of Fairmont, North Carolina, at approximately 3:03 p.m. Friday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered missing person alert for Rogers Saturday. Latta Police say a Silver Alert is also in effect for her.
Police in Latta say they are working with authorities in South Carolina and in North Carolina near where the last possible sighting was reported.
The vehicle Rogers is believed to be driving is not equipped with GPS tracking.
Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call the Latta Police Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or 911.
