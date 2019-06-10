South Carolina teen reportedly ‘zapped’ in arm by lightning

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teen was reportedly struck by lightning during Saturday night storms. The 14-year-old recalls being zapped in the arm, then going numb.
According to Aiken County dispatch, a 911 call came in from Horse Creek Drive just before 8 o'clock, reporting a young girl was hit by a bolt. Dispatch sent EMS to the scene to check it out. Crews found Ah’laya Scriven at her home.
Neighbors initially reported Scriven was outside on her cell phone during the storm when lightning struck her. The teen's mom, Tasha Scrivens, told News 12 her daughter did have her phone in hand, but she was not outside when the lightning hit.
Instead, the teen was on her bed next to the window and as she grabbed her phone from the charger a bolt came down, according to the mom.
The teen was released from the hospital this afternoon. The family says because of the exit wound, doctors determined it was a lightning strike that injured her.
Scriven is expected to fully recover.
