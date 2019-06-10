Suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed Savannah officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The suspect involved in the 2018 crash that took the life of a Savannah Police officer on I-16 has pled not guilty to all charges.
Robert Brawner is facing nine charges including three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree. Investigators say Brawner was under the influence when he caused the first head-on crash on I-16.
According to the crash report, he was driving his F-150 truck the wrong way and crashed into another car.
Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie was called to direct traffic after that crash.
The 37-year-old officer was sitting in his police car near the Dean Forest Road exit when a semi-truck slammed into his car, killing him.
A grand jury indicted Brawner in February on nine charges, including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Brawner remains free on bond.
Officer Christie’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2018 against the trucking company and driver who hit his police car.
The company responded to that suit, saying Christie’s faulty police lights, illegal parking and a tow truck blocking the truck driver’s view caused the deadly crash.
Charles Livingston is the truck driver accused of hitting Officer Christie.
The trucking company Livingston was working for says he was "traveling at or below the posted speed limit" when the crash happened.
A grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence against Livingston and did not charge him with anything.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.