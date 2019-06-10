Toombs County Sheriff’s Office captures wanted Vidalia man

TOOMBS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve captured Anthony Pittman, who was wanted on numerous outstanding felony warrants.
Investigators say someone reported a white male walking in the woods near Vann Road, which is near where Pittman was last seen Monday after lunch. Deputies surrounded the area and arrested Pittman just after 3 p.m.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Anthony Hill Pittman of Vidalia.
Pittman is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants. Deputies say he fled from law enforcement Monday after an attempt to arrest him at his residence.
Pittman is described as a white male, standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 200lbs.
If you see Pittman or have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Toombs County Sheriff's Office at 912-526-6778, 912-526-9292, or call 911.
