Tybee Police help driver during medical emergency

Body cam video shows the moment police tried to make a traffic stop. Lt. Emory Randolph was one of the officers who responded. He says they originally thought it was a call for an intoxicated driver, and when they tried to make the stop, the driver kept going. He says the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road, swaying from side to side and driving into the median. Lt. Randolph says as the driver made their way into Tybee, they were able to stop the car near the Lazaretto Creak Bridge. He says they managed to block the roadway so the driver couldn’t go any further.