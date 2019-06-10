Tybee Police help driver during medical emergency

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Tybee Island police officers are being praised for going above and beyond the call of duty.
What was thought to be a police chase Monday morning turned into officers helping a member of the community instead.
Tybee Island Police say the incident was originally called in as a suspected drunk driver and turned into a pursuit. That’s when they realized it wasn’t a drunk driver and something else was wrong.
Body cam video shows the moment police tried to make a traffic stop. Lt. Emory Randolph was one of the officers who responded. He says they originally thought it was a call for an intoxicated driver, and when they tried to make the stop, the driver kept going. He says the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road, swaying from side to side and driving into the median. Lt. Randolph says as the driver made their way into Tybee, they were able to stop the car near the Lazaretto Creak Bridge. He says they managed to block the roadway so the driver couldn’t go any further.
Following protocol, Lt. Randolph says he and another officer drew their guns and issued verbal commands for their safety. As they were doing that, he says they noticed the driver wasn’t trying to cause trouble; she was having a medical emergency.
“I did draw my service weapon and issue verbal commands to the driver. When the driver saw my weapon, she did stop and it did turn out to be an older female, and I was able to determine that she was in some sort of medical distress. At that point, I waved off the backup officer and advised him that weapons weren’t needed. He also holstered his weapon and we contacted EMS personnel,” Lt. Randolph said.
Randolph says the last time they checked in, the woman was doing okay.
