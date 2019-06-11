Southbound lanes of I-95 reopened near GA/SC state line

Southbound lanes of I-95 reopened near GA/SC state line
Photo source: WTOC
June 11, 2019 at 5:23 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 7:54 AM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have reopened near the Georgia/South Carolina state line.

In an update from a lieutenant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he says a wreck involving a tractor-trailer occurred just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The City of Hardeville stated in a release that the truck ran off of an overpass.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted that a hazmat spill added to the delay.

Please stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.