Southbound lanes of I-95 reopened near GA/SC state line

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have reopened near the Georgia/South Carolina state line.
In an update from a lieutenant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he says a wreck involving a tractor-trailer occurred just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was taken to the hospital.
The City of Hardeville stated in a release that the truck ran off of an overpass.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted that a hazmat spill added to the delay.
