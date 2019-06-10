Another few days of heavy rain with possible flooding

Until then, tropical moisture remains in place. Locally heavy rainfall is expected with any thunderstorms that develop and they’ll be strong but one or two may elevate to a severe storm. Tuesday through Wednesday: expect wet weather, with locally heavy rainfall especially along the coast around high tides given the expected increase in tidal anomalies with northeast coastal flow. Severe weather does not look like much of a concern since the extensive cloud cover will keep temps down and limit instability; however, it’s a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of street flooding.