Bluffton PD looking for suspects in shots fired incidents on Goethe Road

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is looking into two incidents where shots were fired along Goethe Road.
Investigators are looking for the people responsible for both incidents.
If you heard or saw anything the night of June 10 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., or the night of May 27 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., please call the Bluffton PD Investigations hotline at 843.706.4560. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1.888.CRIME-SC (1.888.274.6372). You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
