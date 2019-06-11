Bluffton PD looking for suspects in shots fired incidents on Goethe Road

If you heard or saw anything the night of June 10 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., or the night of May 27 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., please call the Bluffton PD Investigations hotline at 843.706.4560. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1.888.CRIME-SC (1.888.274.6372). You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.