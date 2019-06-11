Chatham County Police looking for person of interest in fatal Fort Argyle Road shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Chatham County Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late Monday night.
Police are looking for 23-year-old Arkeem Brown, who they want to question about the shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 912.652.6920, or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
About four hours after officers got the initial call, detectives found a second gunshot victim inside a home. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police aren’t releasing the names of the victims at this time.
Investigators do believe the shooting was random.
WTOC spoke with the owner of the convenience store where the shooting happened. Raj Patel has owned the County Corner Store for five years and says he’s gotten into a habit of closing the store early.
“After 8:30, it’s getting dark. I don’t like to stay here,” he said.
By doing so, he says he can avoid situations like this one. He says finding out a crime like this happened so close to his store is disturbing.
WTOC: “So you think it’s maybe kind of a dangerous area?”
Patel: “After this one, yes. Yes.”
This isn’t the first crime Patel has had to witness.
Last October, two men with guns came into the store, stole about $350, and shot at his security camera.
With so few people and little traffic in the area at night, Patel says it’s just safer to go home.
“I’m safe here during the daytime, no doubt about that because people are in and out, in and out over here, but as soon as it’s getting dark, I’m gone. I’m gone."
Patel thinks the nighttime police patrols in the area could help keep crime from happening near his store.
K9 units with Chatham County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation, as well as Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Chatham County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Argyle Road, late Monday night.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Fort Argyle around 10:30 p.m. to find one man dead behind the County Corner Convenience Store from an apparent gunshot wound.
Approximately four hours after the initial call, Chatham County Police say they located a second gunshot victim inside a residence. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
K-9 units from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol were called out to assist in the search for the suspects Monday night. They were unable to track the suspects, and detectives do not currently have a complete description of the suspects, according to CCPD.
Detectives are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, but say they do not believe the shooting incident was random.
WTOC will follow this story closely and bring you any updates as soon as we get them.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.