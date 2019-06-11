Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-11-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. A cold front will linger over the area through Thursday morning. High pressure returns Thursday into the weekend. Numerous showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to be severe but rainfall may be locally heavy. Street flooding is possible as rain and storms will be slow moving. Be alert traveling through areas that typically flood during heavy rain. Highs 84-87. More showers overnight, lows 68-74. Wednesday will see scattered showers and storms with more locally heavy rainfall possible. highs 77-84. We begin to dry out Wednesday night, lows near 70. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s. Father’s Day weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.