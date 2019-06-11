First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain more likely today, street flooding possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days; street flooding is more likely than previous days as widespread rain - some of which will be very heavy - soaks many spots in our area.
It feels warm and muggy this morning. The forecast features isolated showers through the morning commute.
A greater shot at rain and storms – some of which will be heavy – arrives around noon and persist through the afternoon. A few spots may receive more than 4″ of rain today, alone. Street flooding is possible.
Temps peak in the upper 80s before the rain. It’s the warmth that’ll contribute to energy for storms. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. But, the risk of severe weather is quite low.
Slightly drier weather takes-hold overnight, but some showers are still possible.
Widespread rain and storms return Wednesday afternoon. Street flooding is, again, likely under the heaviest downpours. A much drier trend in the forecast that arrives Thursday and persists through the weekend.
