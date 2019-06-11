First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday Risk of Street Flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days; street flooding is more likely than previous days as widespread rain - some of which will be very heavy - soaks many spots in our area.
Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 70s this morning. Humidity is elevated. It feels warm and muggy this morning. The forecast features isolated showers through the morning commute.
A greater shot at rain and storms – some of which will be heavy – arrives around noon and persist through the afternoon. A few spots may receive more than 4″ of rain today, alone. Street flooding is possible.
Temps peak in the upper 80s before the rain.
Slightly drier weather takes-hold overnight, but some showers are still possible.
Widespread rain and storms return Wednesday afternoon. Street flooding is, again, likely under the heaviest downpours. A much drier trend in the forecast that arrives Thursday and persists through the weekend.
