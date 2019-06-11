GA DNR, Chatham County Marine Patrol holding boater safety course

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Summertime means more boats out on the water, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants to be sure you’re informed if you’re driving one.
GA DNR and Chatham County Marine Patrol will hold a boating safety course on Saturday, June 15. The Georgia DNR-approved class is required for anyone who was born after Jan. 1, 1998, who wishes to operate any power vessel or personal watercraft on Georgia’s waterways.
The class size is limited to 30 people, and registration is required. You can register by visiting Georgia DNR’s website, or by giving them a call at 912.264.7237. Participants must be at least 12-years-old.
Participants will be issued a Boater Education Card if they pass the exam that will be given at the end of the class. You must have a copy of your social security card or either know your social security number to receive the card.
The class is free and open to the public. It will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge located at 2202 Norwood Avenue. There will be a break for lunch.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.