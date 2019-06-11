Groundbreaking being held for new park on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Work will officially begin Tuesday on a new park coming to Hilton Head Island.
The groundbreaking for Celebration Park at Coligny Beach will be Tuesday, June 11.
According to town documents, the Town of Hilton Head Island wanted to begin construction on the new park a long time ago, but hurricanes Mathew and Irma caused some delays with nearby road improvements, causing the project to be pushed back.
But now, the Town of Hilton Head Island says it’s time to begin construction on the new Lowcountry Celebration Park. It will be located along Pope Avenue and Coligny Beach, just about a block away from the beach. It will include a Sandbox Children’s Museum, a playground with a ship-like theme, walking trails, exercise stations, and additional parking.
Town documents say there should be about 129 extra parking spaces.
The cost of this project is set around $12 million. Phase One of the project should be ready by next summer, and the rest will open throughout the next several years.
The groundbreaking ceremony will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Coligny Beach parking lot.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.