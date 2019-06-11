HarbourFest set to kickoff weekly firework shows at Shelter Cove Harbour

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - HarbourFest will begin its weekly fireworks shows Tuesday night at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina.
Thousands of people are expected to be on the island in celebration. HarbourFest is an outdoor celebration that takes place all summer long at Shelter Cove.
There are several shops and restaurants around Shelter Cove. MaryAnne Laskowitz, the owner of San Miguel’s, says her restaurant sees a lot of business during HarbourFest. In fact, on the night of the fireworks, she says her restaurant sales double.
In order to accommodate all of the business, Laskowitz says she makes sure her restaurant has extra staff and that they’ve done extra prep work during the day.
Laskowitz says she loves HarbourFest because it has turned into a tradition for many of her customers. She says with the fireworks happening on most Tuesday nights, it’s like they’re on vacation every week.
The fireworks will take place on Tuesdays at approximately 9:15 p.m. Fireworks will shoot out over the Shelter Cove Marina, sending flying colors out over the waters of Broad Creek.
